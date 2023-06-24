Hematologist & Oncologist, Kathan Mehta, MD, MPH, Joins MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute At MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital

Kathan Mehta, MD, MPH

CLINTON, Md. – The Medstar Georgetown Cancer Institute at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center recently welcomed Kathan Mehta, MD, MPH, hematologist/oncologist, to the team. He will provide personalized medical care for a variety of cancers and blood disorders to patients throughout the southern Maryland region.

Dr. Mehta’s focus is on the care and management of individuals with a wide range of cancers and benign and malignant blood disorders, providing treatments that include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, hormone therapy, and targeted therapies. With a keen focus on clinical research, Dr. Mehta is passionate about the ongoing development of new therapies that have been making cancers that were once incurable, curable, or treatable, enhancing the quality of life for individuals with cancer.

“My goal is to bring the exciting clinical trials taking place within the MedStar Health system to our community in southern Maryland and Prince George’s County. We are making great strides in finding new and effective treatments that improve overall survival and quality of life for patients. Being a part of the MedStar Health system puts us in a unique position to improve access to clinical research in the community,” said Dr. Mehta.

Prior to joining MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, Dr. Mehta practiced hematology-oncology at Singing River Health System in Ocean Springs, MS where he was also active in clinical research and bringing new cancer treatments to the local community.

He received his medical degree at B.J. Medical College in Ahmedabad, India, and completed his medical residency in internal medicine and fellowship training in hematology/oncology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA. He also received his master’s in public health with a focus on bio-statistics from Drexel University School of Public Health in Philadelphia. He is board-certified in medical oncology and internal medicine. Dr. Mehta’s work and research have been published in many peer-reviewed journals and publications and he has been the recipient of multiple awards and recognitions for his work in the oncology field.

Dr. Mehta sees patients at the MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, located at 7501 Surratts Road, Suite 101, Clinton, MD 20735. To schedule an appointment, please call 301-877-4673.