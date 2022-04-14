WALDORF, Md. — On April 14, school staff at St. Charles High School were made aware that a student had three bags of crushed cake/ brownies that is suspected of containing a controlled dangerous substance.

The food was collected by a police officer and will be forwarded to the Maryland State Police Crime Lab for further analysis.

“I am urging parents to talk with their children about the dangers of receiving or ingesting food that could contain controlled dangerous substances. Accepting food that is offered by someone they are not familiar with or that is distributed in a non-traditional manner may expose you unknowingly. Nationwide, we have seen tragic outcomes to similar situations with our youth and we want to do everything in our ability to prevent that from happening here at home,” said Sheriff Troy Berry.

Anyone with information should contact Cpl. R. Walls at 301-932-2222. The investigation is ongoing.

