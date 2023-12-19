High School Wrestlers To Make History With County’s First Outdoor Wrestling Match

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Student-athletes from Annapolis and Old Mill high schools will make history Thursday night, December 21, when they engage in the first-ever outdoor high school wrestling match in Anne Arundel County.

The event, which features only varsity wrestlers, begins at 5 p.m. at Bob Golliday Field on the Old Mill High School campus. The wrestling mat will be stationed close to the bleachers for optimum viewing. No spectators will be allowed on the track or the field.

“This is an event veteran AACPS wrestling coach Jim Grim has talked about for some time, and we are glad to be able to finally do it,” Anne Arundel County Public Schools Coordinator of Athletics Clayton Culp said. “Coach Grim’s staff, Old Mill High School Athletic Director Pat Carey and Principal Alison Mikeska, and parent volunteers have worked through many, many logistics to make this possible. Weather permitting, we’ll be ready to go due to their innovation and dedication. Our wrestling community is excited to showcase their program in this unique way.”

Heaters will be available for wrestlers who are competing, but fans are urged to dress for the conditions.

If there are weather conditions that make it unsafe to compete outside, the match will be moved inside the main gymnasium and will start at 6 p.m.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased through the GoFan app. As is the case with all AACPS athletics events, tickets will not be sold at the gate. The match will also be broadcast live on the NFHS network. Subscriptions can be purchased online.

The stadium concession stand will be open and will sell a limited number of items.