LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this afternoon that has turned into a reported hit-and-run.

At approximately 4:50 p.m. on April 12, first responders were called to the scene on Budds Creek Road, in the area of Pin Cushion Road, for the reported crash.

Upon arrival, crews were made aware that the vehicle had fled the scene after sustaining damage to the front end of their vehicle.

The reported victim indicated that the vehicle, a black sedan with Maryland vehicle registration “9ET1120,” had sped off in the southbound direction toward Leonardtown following the incident.

This is a developing story.

We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.