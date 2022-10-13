NEWBURG, Md. – On October 12, Governor Larry Hogan[R] visited the new Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas Middleton Bridge for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the first crossing of the new bridge.

The new four-lane bridge costing $463 million, was built by a joint venture of Skansa, Corman, and McLean. The opening of this bridge is also three months ahead of schedule and on budget.

The construction of the 1.9-mile bridge began in July 2020 and opened more than 500 jobs.

The new bridge also offers a barrier-separated median to help prevent head-on collisions and four 12-foot-wide lanes. The bridge doubles the vehicle carrying capacity of its predecessor, offers all-electronic tolling, and has a climate-resilient design where the bridge is at least two feet above the 100-year flood elevation.

“We owe a special debt of gratitude to the men and women who spent more than two years building this incredible structure and who are turning it over to the people of Maryland on budget and ahead of schedule,” said Governor Hogan. “With this new bridge, together we are ensuring that Marylanders, and all those who visit our great state, benefit from a faster, safer trips and a stronger economy.”

Following his speech, Governor Hogan, along with a few others, made their way across the new bridge for the first time while riding in vehicles from the 1940s to symbolize when the original bridge was constructed.

The line of cars ended with an electric vehicle symbolizing today and the future.

The new Nice/Middleton bridge officially opened to the public late on October 12, ahead of the previously noted open date of October 13.

