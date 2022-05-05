MARYLAND — Governor Larry Hogan has ordered that the Maryland State Flag be lowered on May 6, 2022, in honor of Fallen Heroes Day.

In a news alert from the Charles County Government, the release said:

“This is to advise that Governor Larry Hogan has ordered the Maryland State Flag lowered to half-staff at sunrise, Friday, May 6, 2022 and returned to full-staff at sunset, Friday, May 6, 2022 for Fallen Heroes Day.

This day honors Fallen Heroes who have lost their lives in service to our State during the last year.”

