LANDOVER, Md. – On April 12, Governor Larry Hogan signed a $400 million bonding authority for Prince George’s County into law, along with several other funding bills to assist professional sports stadiums across Maryland.

Designated to help reconstruct an area that county leaders refer to as the “Blue Line Corridor” rather than targeting any funds for a new Commanders stadium.

The bonding authority has no contingency for if the Washington Commanders opt to move out of Landover when their lease at FedEx Field ends in 2027.

“Our community hasn’t received much investment over the years, so this is huge. Whether the stadium stays or not,” Del. Nick Charles, chair of the county House delegation, said. “From Largo to Capitol Heights, having this type of investment that we’ve never had in that part of Prince George’s County, that is huge.”

Hogan also addressed new bonding authority to improve the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens facilities, Camden Yards, and M&T Bank Stadium, respectively.

The new authority will allow the teams to borrow up to $600 million each, which is an increase from their current max by approximately $235 million.

The funds granted could support the construction of several facilities such as: a sports field house where residents can play basketball and volleyball, as well as have a library, a culture center, a market hall, or a civic plaza.

Although the funds will not be used for the Commanders’ stadium, the team is in discussions with state and local officials in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia about a new stadium.

We will continue to provide additional details about the Washington Commanders’ hunt for a new stadium as it unfolds.

