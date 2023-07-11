Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Annual Carnival Returns

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department is excited to announce the return of their annual carnival. The carnival will take place over two weekends, from July 13 – 16 and July 20 – 23, and will be open on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 7pm to 10pm.

The carnival will feature HVFD owned and operated rides and games, as well as raffle prizes. Visitors can also enjoy delicious food, including the famous carnival pizza.

In addition to all the fun and excitement, children’s bike raffles will also be held at the carnival. So don’t miss out on your chance to win a brand new bike.

Mark your calendars and join us for a great time at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Annual Carnival. We’ll see you there!

