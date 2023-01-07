Honoring Oxon Hill VFD Past Chief Robert "Pete" Maddox On His Last Ride

Photo courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.

CHELTENHAM, Md. – Officers and firefighters were honored to participate in the funeral services for Oxon Hill VFD Past Chief Robert “Pete” Maddox at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD, on January 6, 2023.

La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. released the following statement:

“Our department had the privilege today to honor the life of Oxon Hill VFD Past Chief Robert “Pete” Maddox. He also served as the chief of the St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Fire Department in Washington, DC.”

Robert “Pete” Maddox

“It is interesting to note that he was driving fire trucks and fighting fires in Oxon Hill at age 14. He started that young because many of the men were away fighting World War II.”

“Rest easy, Chief! Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fire department family.”

Photo courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.

Robert Barton (Pete) Maddox, born on September 3, 1931 and departed this world on December 8, 2022 – loving life and people. Pete was active in the O.H.V.F.D. in MD since the age of 13. Served in various positions and that of Chief. Admitted to the P.G.C.V.F.D. Hall of Fame in 2002. Served as Governor in Moose Lodge #2333 in Montross, VA. Served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954 aboard the U.S. Corry DD817. Retired in 1982 as the Chief of St. Elizabeth Hospital Fire Department in Washington, DC.

He could recall witnessing the introduction of the “Spruce Goose” by Howard Hughes on 11/2/1947 in Long Beach Harbor, CA at age 16. His Great Maternal Grandfather, James A. Adams, was Sheriff of Port Tobacco, MD and his Grand Father Edward (Ned) Adams was the deputy in 1891. In 1941, at age 10, sitting on the wall of the old O.H.V.F.D. a limo appeared asking directions to Oxon Hill Manor, where Secretary of State, Sumner Wells resided. A voice in the back said, “Put the lads in the car and they can show us.” Upon return the chauffeur asked, “Do you know who was in the back”? They said, “no” and he responded – “that was the President of the United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt”!

Pete is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Sheila Farrell Maddox; daughters Sheila Mary Robertson and Tina Ann Maddox (Susan Green); Grandchildren Stephanie Lyford (Christopher) and Timothy Robertson (Diana); Great Grandchildren Ella Sage Lyford and Avery Victoria Robertson; sisters Margaret Oliver and Peggy Trollinger and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents John Albert Maddox and Mary Louise Maddox; five brothers and four sisters.

A service will be held at the Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm with a Fire Department service at 5:30 pm. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD, on January 6, 2023 at 1:45pm.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.