Hospice Of The Chesapeake Announces Acquisition Of Calvert Hospice

PASADENA, Md. – Hospice of the Chesapeake announced today the organization has finalized the acquisition agreement of Calvert Hospice. Effective June 14, 2022, the two organizations became one under the Hospice of the Chesapeake brand umbrella which also includes Chesapeake Supportive Care, Chesapeake Life Center, Chesapeake Kids, John & Cathy Belcher Institute, and Hospice of Charles County.

From left, Brian Gibbons, Chairman Hospice of the Chesapeake Board of Directors; Mike Brady, CEO, Hospice of the Chesapeake; Sarah Simmons, Executive Director, Calvert Hospice; and Greg Kernan, Chairman, Board of Directors, Calvert Hospice gather to celebrate at the June 14th Agreement Signing event. Photo by Gladys Aguirre, Hospice of the Chesapeake.

The finalization of this acquisition brings together two local not-for-profit organizations each with a long legacy of community support to further strengthen the access to healthcare available to the citizens of Calvert County. Hospice of the Chesapeake, founded in 1979, is a highly successful care company offering hospice care, supportive care, specialty programs for children and Veterans and grief support services to the community.

Sarah Simmons, Executive Director, Calvert Hospice, signs formal acquisition agreement between Calvert Hospice and Hospice of the Chesapeake. Photo by Gladys Aguirre, Hospice of the Chesapeake

The leadership team encompasses a tremendous amount of national expertise in hospice care, palliative/supportive care, free-standing inpatient care centers, grief support and community outreach/education. In 2021 the organization cared for 3800+ hospice patients, 2000+ palliative/supportive care patients, and served 450+ clients in grief support services. Hospice of the Chesapeake is currently caring for 590+ hospice patients and their families every day and, with the addition of Calvert County, will reach more than 630+ patients each day throughout our region.

From left, Rebecca Miller, Chief Clinical Officer, Hospice of the Chesapeake and Barbara Burnett, Calvert Hospice supporter at Agreement Signing Event, Tuesday, June 14th. Photo by Gladys Aguirre, Hospice of the Chesapeake

“We are honored to share the news of the finalization of the acquisition agreement, and we are incredibly grateful to the Calvert Hospice Board of Directors and team members for their patience over the last 60 days, their dedication to their mission and their partnership in this exciting expansion of care,” said Michael Brady, CEO, Hospice of the Chesapeake.

The final execution of this agreement positions Hospice of the Chesapeake as one of the largest hospice care providers in the state and a member of an exceedingly small elite group of hospice providers nationally caring for this level of patients and families daily.

Michael Brady, CPA, CEO, will continue to lead the organization with the clinical leadership of Rebecca Miller, MSW, Chief Clinical Officer; the medical leadership of Eric Bush, MD, RPh, MBA, CHCQM; Chief Medical Officer; the financial leadership of Gerald Hill; and the external relations leadership of Shauna Chabot, MBA, CFRE, Chief Advancement Officer.

For more information, please visit www.hospicechesapeake.org