PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert Hospice Board of Directors Chairman, Gregory Kernan and Executive Director, Sarah Simmons announced today the organization has signed a Letter of Intent with Hospice of the Chesapeake to explore the acquisition of Calvert Hospice by Hospice of the Chesapeake, a Maryland not-for-profit hospice organization.

This acquisition, which is set to be finalized after a 45 to 60-day conditional discovery period, will bring together two local like-minded not-for-profit organizations to further strengthen the access to care for those Calvert County residents experiencing advanced complex illness and loss.

Calvert Hospice brings with it a long-standing legacy of care for our local community, which was founded by local volunteers and supported by many community organizations and local leaders.

Hospice of the Chesapeake, founded in 1979, is a highly successful non-profit regional hospice with expertise in enhanced hospice care, innovative palliative care, free-standing inpatient care centers, grief support, and community outreach/education. Currently serving the citizens of Anne Arundel, Charles, and Prince George’s Counties and in 2021 cared for 3,881 hospice patients, 2095 palliative care patients, and served 477 clients in grief care. Hospice of the Chesapeake is currently caring for 550+ hospice patients and their families every day throughout our region. In 2020, Hospice of the Chesapeake acquired Hospice of Charles County and has achieved a 10% increase in the care for hospice patients since that time and launched multiple new programs.

The full execution of this agreement will ultimately strengthen the continuum of care for those living with advanced complex illness and loss in the Calvert County. “On behalf of the Calvert Hospice Board of Directors, I am excited to share this news with our community and to take the next steps towards finalization with the Hospice of the Chesapeake leadership team. We believe they share our values of community, quality, and service, as evidenced by their long-standing support to the communities they serve. We believe that joining the Hospice of the Chesapeake organization will bring strength and stability to the care we provide while simultaneously honoring our roots in Calvert County,” said Gregory Kernan.

Upon a fully executed agreement, more details on the expansion of services, leadership roles, and organizational structure will be forthcoming.