ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The House Republican Caucus today released the following statement regarding CASA de Maryland’s social media comments on the war in Gaza:

“We join colleagues and elected officials from across Maryland in expressing our revulsion at hurtful, intolerant, and antisemitic statements made recently by CASA de Maryland in social media postings and elsewhere. These statements appear to call into question the very right of Israel to exist as a Jewish state. Their words can only be inferred as tacit support for Hamas, a vile terrorist organization whose unspeakable acts of premeditated violence against Israeli civilians, including women and children, are the root cause of today’s conflict in Gaza.”

Investigative journalism has also begun to reveal that CASA appears to utilize much of its government or charitable funding to engage in political advocacy, rather than providing social services or other charitable purposes. That’s not surprising to many in Annapolis who have witnessed the political tactics of the organization, including staging arrests of activists on the State House grounds. Given that CASA receives the majority of its funding from taxpayers at the local, state, and federal levels, the question of its lawful status as a 501 (c)(3) entity must be addressed and a full audit must be undertaken to verify where millions in taxpayer funding to the organization has gone.

More broadly, the House Republican Caucus condemns in the strongest terms possible any outrageous statements and “protests” being made in Maryland that are antisemitic in nature. Hatred, from violent acts, threats, and actionable “hate speech”, directed toward our Jewish citizens from these Hamas supporters should be investigated and prohibited swiftly and surely. We stand with our Jewish friends here in Maryland and denounce Hamas and those who give it aid and comfort in any form. We hope that the United States government can be instrumental in producing a return to peace in the Gaza region, and care about the loss of life of Palestinian civilians and the human suffering inherent in any war. That peace can only be achieved with the eradication of Hamas and the return of civilian hostages. Antisemitism has no place in Maryland. As we enter our legislative session in January, we will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with those who oppose it.”