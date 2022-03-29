WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) and Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) today announced $1,277,001 in federal funding for the St. Mary’s County Board of Education’s Head Start programs to expand early learning, development, health services, and family well-being.

“After a pandemic that has set our school systems and our students back, it is important that we meet the needs of our educators and our children so that they can achieve their fullest potential,” said Congressman Hoyer. “I am glad that Maryland early childhood education programs are set to receive more than $1.2 million in federal funds to help improve the educational experience of students and also provide important support to our families. Every child should be set up for success in St. Mary’s County, and this funding is a positive step in that direction.”

“Early childhood education is essential for children to develop the social and emotional skills needed to thrive at school and close the learning gap,” said Senator Cardin. “It is essential that we support early childhood education, in communities that are underserved and most vulnerable. I will continue to work with Team Maryland to secure federal funding to support early education programs like Head Start in St. Mary’s County and across the state.”

“Learning gaps have only widened during the pandemic, and have particularly disadvantaged our youngest students. Investing in early childhood education programs like Head Start is one of the best ways to set up all our children for future success,” said Senator Van Hollen. “This funding will expand early learning and development opportunities in St. Mary’s County so that more children can access a high-quality education.”

The $1,277,001 award comes from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Child Care and the Office of Head Start. Each year, Head Start and Early Head Start programs benefit more than a million families nationwide.

This continuation funding from annual Appropriations was voted for by Senators Cardin and Van Hollen and Congressman Hoyer, each of whom continue to champion early childhood education funding annually.