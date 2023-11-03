Hoyer Releases Statement On October Jobs Report

WASHINGTON — Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) released the following statement today on the October jobs report:

“The October jobs report released this morning indicated the United States economy added another 150,000 jobs last month, once again reaffirming the healthy state of our job market and economy. We have now seen 34 consecutive months of record job growth. The total number of jobs created since President Biden took office in January 2021 has reached a historic 14.05 million, and unemployment remains near its record low at 3.9%. Recently, we also learned that America’s real GDP rose by an impressive 4.9% annual rate in the third quarter of 2023 – the greatest increase since 2021. Although Republicans continue their deceptive fearmongering about an imminent recession, bordering on legislative sabotage, today’s report reveals the same trend we have seen for months: resilient and historic economic growth under President Biden.

“Congress needs to preserve this economic momentum however possible. Last month, the House sat frozen for 22 days while House Republicans fought among themselves to choose a speaker. The dysfunction in the House Republican Conference continues to obstruct Congress’ crucial work For The People. Whether finding a bipartisan solution to avoid the looming government shutdown or securing vital aid for our Israeli and Ukrainian allies without condition and without delay, Republicans need to work with Democrats if they wish to address the most pressing issues facing our country.

“While House Republicans have been consumed by chaos and discord this Congress, House Democrats remain committed to delivering results and putting People Over Politics. We will continue Investing in America by growing the economy and ensuring that all Americans can access the opportunities they need to get ahead – from child care to health care, cheaper high-speed internet to new roads, stronger supply chains to safer communities.”