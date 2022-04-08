A MESSAGE FROM CONGRESSMAN HOYER:

This week, House Democrats took much-needed action to help Fifth District small businesses and restaurants hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, I was proud to bring to the House Floor and secure passage of the Relief for Restaurants and other Hard Hit Small Businesses Act of 2022 and I urge the Senate to act swiftly to send this legislation to President Biden’s desk.

The Relief for Restaurants and other Hard Hit Businesses Act ensures small businesses and restaurants in Maryland have the tools they need throughout their ongoing recovery.

This bill would provide an additional $42 billion in funding for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, secure $13 billion to support hard-hit small businesses, and provide assistance to entertainment venues in Maryland and across the country.

I’ve talked to several owners and employees at small businesses and restaurants in the Fifth District throughout the pandemic, and heard first-hand how challenging these years have been. That’s why I worked hard to deliver urgent relief to keep their doors open, their lights on, and their employees on the payroll.

I also fought for federal relief that would allow for small businesses and restaurants to adapt to the pandemic in ways that would not have been possible in the past, including expanding food delivery options.

I will continue to support our small businesses and restaurants, and advocate for their needs going forward.

Sincerely Yours,

Steny H. Hoyer