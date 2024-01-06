HSMC Programs Manager Donna Bird Retires; Leaving A Legacy Of Creativity And Passion

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Donna Bird, HSMC Public Programs Manager, retired from HSMC at the end of 2023, and will greatly be missed at the museum. Donna impacted the museum in many ways over the years, working as a Museum Guide, Town Center interpreter, Town Center Site Supervisor and most recently as the Public Programs Manager.

Donna’s creative thinking has always been a highlight of her work. She was especially passionate about the Little Explorers program, where she used her natural teaching ability to connect with children and provide a fun and educational experience. Donna’s knowledge of textile-related skills, such as cloth dyeing using natural resources and carding wool, is impressive, and she is always eager to share her expertise with others.

Another one of Donna’s specialties was hearth cooking, leading programs such as the gingerbread workshop. While at town center, she highlighted her green thumb, cultivating the garden area to include herbs and vegetables that could be used in programs. Moving to the Public Programs position, Donna brought her ‘pizza garden’ with her and placed it outside of the visitor center, which she tended with care. Donna believed in creating quality programs focused on a small audience, which allowed her to give individual attention to people and offer a richer experience.

Peter Friesen, Director of Education, wrote about Donna, “ We are glad that Donna can enjoy her retirement with friends and family while a new chapter of her life begins. Donna’s legacy will be felt in many regards, especially her honesty, integrity, and mentoring to new staff and young people.”

Donna’s unique personality and creative spirit will be greatly missed at Historic St. Mary’s City, but we are grateful for what she leaves behind and wish her all the best in her retirement!