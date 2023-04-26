Huntingtown High School Eye Of The Storm Productions Wins Chapter Select One-Act Festival State Championship

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) congratulates Huntingtown High School Eye of the Storm Productions on winning the Chapter Select One-Act Festival State Championship, at the 2023 Maryland Thespians Festival with their production of the one-act version of “This Random World” by Steve Dietz.

Further congratulations are extended to Eye of the Storm Productions and Director Derek Anderson, who have been invited to represent the state of Maryland at the 2023 International Thespian Festival held in Bloomington, Indiana, in June 2023.

The BOCC joins the community to wish them continued success in their future endeavors.