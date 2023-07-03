Huntingtown High School Student Recognized For Athletic Accomplishments

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) recognized Domenion Jacobs from Huntingtown High School for his accomplishments during the 2022-2023 track and field athletic season.

Domenion was this year’s Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association 3A South Region Track & Field Champion in the 110-meter high hurdles. He also set two new school records in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles and as a member of the 400-meter relay team.

The BOCC wishes to pay tribute to Domenion’s dedication, many long hours of practice, exemplary performance and accomplishments, and extends its thanks to Domenion’s coaches and family members for their role in fostering his achievements, accomplishments and service.

Domenion Jacobs accepted the proclamation with family members, athletic coaches and school personnel. Congratulations and best wishes!