Husband Killed Wife During Argument In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested and charged a man for the murder of his wife in their Clinton home. The suspect is 39-year-old Richard Gray III. He’s charged with the murder of 31-year-old Sheray Gray.

On August 5, 2023, at approximately 12:40 am, officers responded to the 10000 block of Wisteria Way for a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers located the victim suffering from trauma. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed Gray killed his wife during an argument. He was taken into custody on the scene.

Gray is charged with first degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

