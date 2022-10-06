State Senator Jack Bailey[R], Natalie Weech[D], St. Mary’s County Commissioner President Randy Guy[R].

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland State Board of Elections issued the

following statement today:

The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections has notified the State Administrator of Elections that Natalie Weech, currently running for President of the St. Mary’s County Commissioners, is not qualified to serve in that office.

The time to replace Ms. Weech on the ballot has passed according to § 5-1004(b)(2) of the Election Law Article.

Her name must therefore remain on the ballot by operation of law. St. Mary’s County residents will therefore see Ms. Weech’s name on the ballot this fall and may still vote for her.

Pursuant to § 5-1302(b) of the Election Law Article, if Ms. Weech receives the most votes in the election, the office of President of St. Mary’s County Commissioners will be considered vacant.

Once vacant, the office of President of the St. Mary’s County Commissioners will be filled by a Governor’s appointee in accordance with § 9-402 of the Local Government Article.