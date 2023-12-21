MARYLAND – The coronavirus subvariant JN.1 is now the fastest-growing strain of the virus in the United States. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says JN.1 has become the dominant variant in the Northeast.

There’s also an uptick of flu and RSV. Hospitalizations across all age groups increased by 200% for influenza, 60% for RSV and 51% for COVID. The rise in illnesses comes just days before Christmas, when families across the country plan get-togethers.

The CDC believes one of the reasons the numbers are so high is because fewer people are getting the vaccines. There were 7.4 million fewer flu vaccine doses administered to adults in pharmacies and physician offices compared to 2022-2023. Even childhood flu vaccinations are also down this year.

