LEONARDTOWN, MD November25, 2023) – Update November 25, 2023: As a result of continued investigative efforts by detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, on Monday, November 20, 2023, 19-year-old James Jerome Adams Jr., a juvenile from Great Mills, Maryland, and an adult, who at the time of the incident was a juvenile from Bushwood, Maryland, were indicted for their involvement in the murder of 26-year-old Marcus Anthony Day on April 4, 2023. Both the juvenile from Great Mills, Maryland and the adult from Bushwood, Maryland, were charged as adults.

At the time of the indictments, all three individuals were incarcerated on unrelated matters. Adams and the juvenile were served with their indictments by Detective Forinash, W. #344, on 11/22/2023 at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. A detainer was lodged against the third incarcerated individual, who is currently in a corrections facility outside of St. Mary’s County.