15-Year-Old Arrested And Charged For Homicide At Great Mills Sheetz Store

GREAT MILLS, Md. – Detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division have arrested a 15-year-old male juvenile of Lexington Park for the murder of 26-year-old Marcus Anthony Day in Great Mills on April 4, 2023.

The 15-year-old juvenile was located and arrested in King George County, VA on Friday, May 5, 2023. The juvenile will be charged via warrant as an adult with First-Degree Murder, Second-Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in a Violent Crime, First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault and Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

Due to a recent change in Maryland law, the juvenile will not be identified by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and no booking photo will be released until a waiver hearing is conducted to determine the jurisdiction of this case.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Steve Hall wishes to thank the King George County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Christopher Giles for their cooperation and assistance in the investigation.