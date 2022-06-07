International Tabletop Day Celebrates All Things Tabletop Related

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Saturday June 4th, tabletop and board game aficionado’s everywhere celebrated their passions during International Tabletop Day, a small holiday that celebrates all things tabletop gaming.

This little known holiday was created in 2013 thanks to the popular web series “Tabletop”, hosted by famous gaming couple Will Wheaton and Felicia Day, to unite gamers all over the world in enjoying a common hobby.

Some local game stores and hobby shops decided to celebrate the holiday by holding sales and events. One such store to participate in the festivities was Third Eye Comics in Lexington Park, which held a 20% off sale on all board games and tabletop related content.

One such employee at the store, Taylor Simon, talked about how she got into tabletop gaming.

“It all started with my mom who was super into the hobby, and when I started showing mild interest in it she taught me everything she knew.”

Another local hobby shop celebrating Tabletop Day was High Tide Games, who were holding Warhammer 40K and Magic the Gathering events.

One such gamer, known only as Dog, talked about why he enjoys a hobby such as Warhammer 40K.

“It’s a hobby and it’s not just about playing the game, it’s about building an army, painting it, customizing it…”

Those interested in learning more about this obscure holiday can check out https://nationaltoday.com/international-tabletop-day/.

