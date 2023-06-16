CALIFORNIA, Md. – In a recent episode of The BayNet’s podcast “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” hosts Mark Frisco and Chris Hill engaged in a lively discussion about a controversial proposal from Ireland. The proposal suggests culling 200,000 cows as a measure to combat global warming.

The hosts delved into various aspects of the topic, including the role of humans in climate change, the technology of renewable energy, and the potential consequences of such decisions.

Frisco initiated the conversation by expressing his confusion over the controversial notion that cows are significant contributors to global warming. Questioning the effectiveness of such measures, he remarked, “Other things out there are farting and burping. Right?”

Expanding on the topic, Hill explained, “One of the things they said is it’s just that cows, goats, and sheep have a certain enzyme.”

Ireland’s proposal addressed the notion that the digestive process of these animals produces methane, adding to the overall greenhouse gas problem.

Hill emphasized the need to explore alternative approaches instead of resorting to extreme measures and expressed his idea for a more holistic approach.

“That’s what we need, a holistic approach to global warming. Figure out what’s causing it and how we can make little tweaks. Killing 200 cows is not the answer,” he said.

The hosts also ventured into renewable energy, focusing on solar panels. The hosts shared their observations about the deforestation caused by large-scale solar panel installations and questioned these technologies’ long-term viability and environmental impact.

“You’re going to tear down the whole forest, remove all the trees, the things that mitigate the gases we’re trying to clean up, right? And then, by the way, you’re going to put a product on that land that in 20 years will be obsolete,” Frisco questioned.

Frisco suggested that solar panels would be more practical if integrated into roof structures, serving dual purposes while minimizing environmental disruption.

The conversation then shifted toward potential future energy solutions. Frisco mentioned small-cell nuclear power, hydrogen, and clean diesel as alternatives that should be considered.

“I mean, there’s a lot of other aspects out there that we could do to mitigate some of these resources and not have to kill 200,000 cows,” stated Frisco.

Throughout the discussion, Frisco and Hill acknowledged their lack of scientific expertise and humbly stated they did not possess definitive solutions to combat global warming. Nevertheless, they emphasized the importance of considering long-term consequences, exploring innovative technologies, and maintaining a balanced approach to environmental sustainability.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the podcast episode are those of the hosts, and the discussion does not constitute scientific consensus or expert opinions on the matter.

