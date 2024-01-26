Iris Margarita Rivera De Carreras, 82, formerly of Puerto Rico passed away on January 20, 2024 at home in California, MD with her daughters by her side.

She was born on September 20, 1941 in Puerto Rico to the late Ramon Rivera and Dolores Marquez.

Iris was a resident of Puerto Rico for most of her life until moving to Maryland a year and a half ago to be with her daughters. She graduated from the University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras precinct where she earned her Bachelor Degree in Education. After graduation she became an English Teacher for the Puerto Rico Board of Education for over 30 years. On June 4, 1965 she married her beloved husband, Raul Carreras. They were married for 54 years before his passing on December 13, 2019. She attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lexington Park, MD.

She is survived by her daughters, Maria de los Angeles Carreras and Maria de las Mercedes Carreras both of California, MD; brother, Ramon Rivera “Jr.” and spouse Nereida of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Gretshelle G. Rivera of the State of California, Joshua G. Rivera of California, MD and many nieces, nephews, godchildren and their parents. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sisters, Yolanda Rivera, Migdalia Rivera, and Lucy Fuentes.

Services will be held in Puerto Rico.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.