It’s Fair Time Calvert County! Here’s What To Expect

Credit: Calvert County Fair via Facebook

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The 2023 Calvert County Fair begins on Wednesday, September 27, with gates opening at 4 p.m. The Opening Ceremony begins at 6 p.m.

Here is the full list of events that will be happening throughout the weekend! (Times subject to change) Address: 140 Calvert Fair Dr, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Wednesday, September 27th – “Feed the Needy Night” ENTER THE FAIR FOR $1.00 OR A 14 OZ. OR LARGER CAN OF FOOD

– Entertainment performing at various times throughout the day – Urias Daredevil, Aerial & Acrobatic Thrill Show – Big Bee – Chainsaw Carvings Joe Stebbing Jr. – MD Agricultural Showcase Trailer – Pure Play Everyday – 4:00 pm Fair Officially Opens – 5:00 pm Carnival Opens (Sneak Preview Night) – 6:00 pm Official Opening Ceremonies – 7:00 pm Calvert County Idol (Pavilion) – 9:00 pm Exhibit Buildings Close – 10:00 pm Calvert County Fair and Carnival Closes for the night

Thursday, September 28th – “Senior Citizen & Special Needs Day” 9am – 4pm FREE ADMISSION AND FREE BAGGED LUNCH(for Calvert Co. Citizens) FOR SENIORS AND SPECIAL NEEDS PERSONS

– Entertainment performing at various times throughout the day – Urias Daredevil, Aerial & Acrobatic Thrill Show – Big Bee – Chainsaw Carvings Joe Stebbing Jr. – MD Agricultural Showcase Trailer – Pure Play Everyday – 5:00 pm Carnival Opens (Wristband Night) – 6:30 pm 4-H and Open Swine Show (Show Ring) – 7:00 pm Calvert County Idol (Pavilion) – 9:00 pm Exhibit Buildings Close – 10:00 pm Calvert County Fair and Carnival Closes for the night

Friday, September 29th – “Youth Day” Calvert County Public Schools Closed YOUTH UNDER 18 FREE UNTIL 4:00 P.M. “Canned Food to Feed the Hungry” Accepted at Gate from Youth

– Entertainment performing at various times throughout the day – Urias Daredevil, Aerial & Acrobatic Thrill Show – Big Bee – Chainsaw Carvings Joe Stebbing Jr. – MD Agricultural Showcase Trailer – Pure Play Everyday – 9:00 – 4:00 pm Youth Day Activities – See Four-Fold Brochure for detailed schedule! – 9:00 am 4-H and Open Goat Show (Show Ring) – 4-H and Open Sheep Show (Show Ring) – Youth Day 2023 Officially ends @ 4 pm – Regular Gate Admission and Carnival Prices Begin @ 4 pm – 6:00 pm Southern Maryland Mini Pullers (Tractor Pull) – 6:00 pm Southern Maryland Boot Scooters (Pavilion) – 7:00 pm Calvert County Idol (Pavilion) – 9:00 pm Exhibit Buildings Close – 10:00 pm Calvert County Fair and Carnival Closes for the night

Saturday, September 30th Entertainment performing at various times throughout the day – Urias Daredevil, Aerial & Acrobatic Thrill Show – Big Bee – Chainsaw Carvings Joe Stebbing Jr. – MD Agricultural Showcase Trailer – Pure Play Everyday – 9:00 am 4-H and Open Cattle Show – 10:00 am Carnival Opens – 1:00 pm Corn Hole Tournament – 5:00 pm 4-H Livestock Auction Registration – 6:00 pm 4-H Livestock Auction (Show Ring) – 7:00 pm Horse Pull (Track) – 7:00 pm Calvert County Idol (Pavilion) – 9:00 pm Exhibit Buildings Close – 10:00 pm Calvert County Fair and Carnival Closes for the night

Sunday, October 1st Entertainment performing at various times throughout the day – Urias Daredevil, Aerial & Acrobatic Thrill Show – Big Bee – Chainsaw Carvings Joe Stebbing Jr. – MD Agricultural Showcase Trailer – Pure Play Everyday – 10:00 am Fair Main Gates Open – 10:00 am Antique Tractor Pull – 10:30 am Calvert County Fair Children’s Contest (Main Hall) – 1:00 pm Horseshoe Pitching Contest – 1:00 pm Chesapeake Country Cruizers (Pavilion) – 3:00 pm 4-H and Livestock Awards Program – 3:00 pm Music Fest Country Gentlemen Tribute Band (Pavilion) – 5:00 pm Exhibit Buildings Close – 6:00 pm Calvert County Fair and Carnival Officially Close for 2023 – 6:00 pm Livestock Removal

