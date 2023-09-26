It’s Fair Time Calvert County! Here’s What To Expect

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The 2023 Calvert County Fair begins on Wednesday, September 27, with gates opening at 4 p.m. The Opening Ceremony begins at 6 p.m.
Here is the full list of events that will be happening throughout the weekend!
(Times subject to change)
Address: 140 Calvert Fair Dr, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
Wednesday, September 27th – “Feed the Needy Night”
ENTER THE FAIR FOR $1.00 OR A 14 OZ. OR LARGER CAN OF FOOD
– Entertainment performing at various times throughout the day
– Urias Daredevil, Aerial & Acrobatic Thrill Show
– Big Bee
– Chainsaw Carvings Joe Stebbing Jr.
– MD Agricultural Showcase Trailer
– Pure Play Everyday
– 4:00 pm Fair Officially Opens
– 5:00 pm Carnival Opens (Sneak Preview Night)
– 6:00 pm Official Opening Ceremonies
– 7:00 pm Calvert County Idol (Pavilion)
– 9:00 pm Exhibit Buildings Close
– 10:00 pm Calvert County Fair and Carnival Closes for the night
Thursday, September 28th – “Senior Citizen & Special Needs Day”
9am – 4pm FREE ADMISSION AND FREE BAGGED LUNCH(for Calvert Co. Citizens) FOR SENIORS AND SPECIAL NEEDS PERSONS
– Entertainment performing at various times throughout the day
– Urias Daredevil, Aerial & Acrobatic Thrill Show
– Big Bee
– Chainsaw Carvings Joe Stebbing Jr.
– MD Agricultural Showcase Trailer
– Pure Play Everyday
– 5:00 pm Carnival Opens (Wristband Night)
– 6:30 pm 4-H and Open Swine Show (Show Ring)
– 7:00 pm Calvert County Idol (Pavilion)
– 9:00 pm Exhibit Buildings Close
– 10:00 pm Calvert County Fair and Carnival Closes for the night
Friday, September 29th – “Youth Day”
Calvert County Public Schools Closed YOUTH UNDER 18 FREE UNTIL 4:00 P.M. “Canned Food to Feed the Hungry” Accepted at Gate from Youth
– Entertainment performing at various times throughout the day
– Urias Daredevil, Aerial & Acrobatic Thrill Show
– Big Bee
– Chainsaw Carvings Joe Stebbing Jr.
– MD Agricultural Showcase Trailer
– Pure Play Everyday
– 9:00 – 4:00 pm Youth Day Activities
– See Four-Fold Brochure for detailed schedule!
– 9:00 am 4-H and Open Goat Show (Show Ring)
– 4-H and Open Sheep Show (Show Ring)
– Youth Day 2023 Officially ends @ 4 pm
– Regular Gate Admission and Carnival Prices Begin @ 4 pm
– 6:00 pm Southern Maryland Mini Pullers (Tractor Pull)
– 6:00 pm Southern Maryland Boot Scooters (Pavilion)
– 7:00 pm Calvert County Idol (Pavilion)
– 9:00 pm Exhibit Buildings Close
– 10:00 pm Calvert County Fair and Carnival Closes for the night
Saturday, September 30th
Entertainment performing at various times throughout the day
– Urias Daredevil, Aerial & Acrobatic Thrill Show
– Big Bee
– Chainsaw Carvings Joe Stebbing Jr.
– MD Agricultural Showcase Trailer
– Pure Play Everyday
– 9:00 am 4-H and Open Cattle Show
– 10:00 am Carnival Opens
– 1:00 pm Corn Hole Tournament
– 5:00 pm 4-H Livestock Auction Registration
– 6:00 pm 4-H Livestock Auction (Show Ring)
– 7:00 pm Horse Pull (Track)
– 7:00 pm Calvert County Idol (Pavilion)
– 9:00 pm Exhibit Buildings Close
– 10:00 pm Calvert County Fair and Carnival Closes for the night
Sunday, October 1st
Entertainment performing at various times throughout the day
– Urias Daredevil, Aerial & Acrobatic Thrill Show
– Big Bee
– Chainsaw Carvings Joe Stebbing Jr.
– MD Agricultural Showcase Trailer
– Pure Play Everyday
– 10:00 am Fair Main Gates Open
– 10:00 am Antique Tractor Pull
– 10:30 am Calvert County Fair Children’s Contest (Main Hall)
– 1:00 pm Horseshoe Pitching Contest
– 1:00 pm Chesapeake Country Cruizers (Pavilion)
– 3:00 pm 4-H and Livestock Awards Program
– 3:00 pm Music Fest Country Gentlemen Tribute Band (Pavilion)
– 5:00 pm Exhibit Buildings Close
– 6:00 pm Calvert County Fair and Carnival Officially Close for 2023
– 6:00 pm Livestock Removal
