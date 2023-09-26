It’s Fair Time Calvert County! Here’s What To Expect
Credit: Calvert County Fair via Facebook

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The 2023 Calvert County Fair begins on Wednesday, September 27, with gates opening at 4 p.m. The Opening Ceremony begins at 6 p.m.

Here is the full list of events that will be happening throughout the weekend!

(Times subject to change)

Address: 140 Calvert Fair Dr, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Wednesday, September 27th – “Feed the Needy Night”

ENTER THE FAIR FOR $1.00 OR A 14 OZ. OR LARGER CAN OF FOOD 

– Entertainment performing at various times throughout the day

– Urias Daredevil, Aerial & Acrobatic Thrill Show

– Big Bee

– Chainsaw Carvings Joe Stebbing Jr.

– MD Agricultural Showcase Trailer

– Pure Play Everyday

– 4:00 pm Fair Officially Opens 

– 5:00 pm Carnival Opens (Sneak Preview Night) 

– 6:00 pm Official Opening Ceremonies 

– 7:00 pm Calvert County Idol (Pavilion)

– 9:00 pm Exhibit Buildings Close

– 10:00 pm Calvert County Fair and Carnival Closes for the night

Thursday, September 28th – “Senior Citizen & Special Needs Day”

9am – 4pm FREE ADMISSION AND FREE BAGGED LUNCH(for Calvert Co. Citizens) FOR SENIORS AND SPECIAL NEEDS PERSONS

– Entertainment performing at various times throughout the day

– Urias Daredevil, Aerial & Acrobatic Thrill Show

– Big Bee

– Chainsaw Carvings Joe Stebbing Jr.

– MD Agricultural Showcase Trailer

– Pure Play Everyday

– 5:00 pm Carnival Opens (Wristband Night) 

– 6:30 pm 4-H and Open Swine Show (Show Ring) 

– 7:00 pm Calvert County Idol (Pavilion) 

– 9:00 pm Exhibit Buildings Close 

– 10:00 pm Calvert County Fair and Carnival Closes for the night

Friday, September 29th – “Youth Day”

Calvert County Public Schools Closed YOUTH UNDER 18 FREE UNTIL 4:00 P.M.  “Canned Food to Feed the Hungry” Accepted at Gate from Youth

– Entertainment performing at various times throughout the day

– Urias Daredevil, Aerial & Acrobatic Thrill Show

– Big Bee

– Chainsaw Carvings Joe Stebbing Jr.

– MD Agricultural Showcase Trailer

– Pure Play Everyday

– 9:00 – 4:00 pm Youth Day Activities

– See Four-Fold Brochure for detailed schedule!

– 9:00 am 4-H and Open Goat Show (Show Ring) 

– 4-H and Open Sheep Show (Show Ring)

– Youth Day 2023 Officially ends @ 4 pm 

– Regular Gate Admission and Carnival Prices Begin @ 4 pm 

– 6:00 pm Southern Maryland Mini Pullers (Tractor Pull)

– 6:00 pm Southern Maryland Boot Scooters (Pavilion) 

– 7:00 pm Calvert County Idol (Pavilion) 

– 9:00 pm Exhibit Buildings Close 

– 10:00 pm Calvert County Fair and Carnival Closes for the night

Saturday, September 30th

Entertainment performing at various times throughout the day

– Urias Daredevil, Aerial & Acrobatic Thrill Show

– Big Bee

– Chainsaw Carvings Joe Stebbing Jr.

– MD Agricultural Showcase Trailer

– Pure Play Everyday

– 9:00 am 4-H and Open Cattle Show 

– 10:00 am Carnival Opens 

– 1:00 pm Corn Hole Tournament  

– 5:00 pm 4-H Livestock Auction Registration 

– 6:00 pm 4-H Livestock Auction (Show Ring) 

– 7:00 pm Horse Pull (Track) 

– 7:00 pm Calvert County Idol (Pavilion) 

– 9:00 pm Exhibit Buildings Close

– 10:00 pm Calvert County Fair and Carnival Closes for the night

Sunday, October 1st

Entertainment performing at various times throughout the day

– Urias Daredevil, Aerial & Acrobatic Thrill Show

– Big Bee

– Chainsaw Carvings Joe Stebbing Jr.

– MD Agricultural Showcase Trailer

– Pure Play Everyday

– 10:00 am Fair Main Gates Open 

– 10:00 am Antique Tractor Pull 

– 10:30 am Calvert County Fair Children’s Contest (Main Hall)

– 1:00 pm Horseshoe Pitching Contest 

– 1:00 pm Chesapeake Country Cruizers (Pavilion) 

– 3:00 pm 4-H and Livestock Awards Program 

– 3:00 pm Music Fest Country Gentlemen Tribute Band (Pavilion) 

– 5:00 pm Exhibit Buildings Close 

– 6:00 pm Calvert County Fair and Carnival Officially Close for 2023

– 6:00 pm Livestock Removal 

