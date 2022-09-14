Jack E. Farren, Sr, peacefully entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 12th at the age of 73 in Murrells Inlet, SC.

Formerly of Mechanicsville, MD, Jack was preceded in death by his parents, William and Thelma of Accokeek, and his son, Kenneth Farren. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Robyn (Penny), his son Jack Jr, “Jef” (Candy), his twin daughters, Jennifer (Lyle) Green and Janet (Stefan) Schilling, and adored his 9 grandchildren, Jesse (Madeline) Farren, Faith Annabelle (Ryan) Riley, Kiera Green, Julia Farren, Brock Green, Daniel Schilling, Jacob Farren, Sydney Schilling, and Kenneth Schilling. Also survived by his sister Donna (Jimmy) Rickett, brothers, Billy (Beulah) Farren, Greg (Sandy) Farren and several nieces and nephews.

Having met in junior high, Jack married his high school sweetheart, Penny, and together they had four children. He was an Eagle Scout, served in the National Guard, and worked at Taylor Plumbing and Electric in California, MD for over 40 years. Before retiring to SC, Jack was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and participated in many of their ministries.

During his life, Jack enjoyed camping with his family and friends, traveling the country to attend NASCAR races, tinkering in the garage, and building anything his wife asked him to make. He regretted not patenting any of his inventions. He truly was a Jack of all trades.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Mechanicsville, MD. Family and friends will be notified once scheduled.