John Francis “Jake” Mattingly, 91, of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 22, 2023 with his family at his side.

Born July 18, 1932 at home in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late, Joseph Woodley Mattingly and Mary Pauline Cusic Mattingly.

Jake is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County graduating from Our Lady’s Medley’s Neck Catholic School in 1947 and St. Mary’s Academy in 1951. On December 4, 1952, he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Mary Agnes Mattingly, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. He was devoted to Mary Agnes and has missed her every single day since her departure on December 8th, 2006. Their love story began with in high school and spanned over five wonderful decades. Those fortunate enough to spend a moment with Jake know their love story did not end there. Even in her absence, not a moment passed where his treasured Mary Agnes was in his thoughts. Saddened as his family was to say goodbye, they find comfort in knowing that he was reunited with his beloved Mary Agnes 4 days prior to her birthday a long awaited dance. Together they celebrated over 54 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in December 2006.

On August 9, 1951 Jake enlisted in the National Guard and served as a truck driver until his honorable discharge on August 8, 1954. He spent his entire career working for C&P Telephone, now Verizon, as a skilled systems technician until his retirement in 1988. He then began helping his son by delivering flowers for David’s Flowers from 1989 to 2021.

Jake served the Leonardtown Vol. Fire Department for over twenty-eight years as an active member, joining the department on January 21, 1952. During this time he held many officer positions up to and including serving as Fire Chief from 1962–1965 and 1967–1972.

He was a long-time member of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department serving his community for 29 years 8 months of dedicated service. Jake also served for many years as a delegate to the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association and the Maryland State Firemen’s Association and attended their meetings and conventions and in 2013, Jake was inducted into the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame. He loved going to parades and was proud of our equipment, especially Engine 17. That’s the one you could hear for miles away. On Sunday, October 19,2014, members of the Leonardtown V.F.D., its Auxiliary, and family members and friends of Past Chief John F. “Jake” Mattingly gathered at the fire station to recognize the contributions that he has made to the department during his many years of active service. The event was also to officially dedicate the new Seagrave Pumper Tanker Engine 14, recently placed in service, in honor of Jake’s service to the department. This was probably one of the proudest moments of his many years in the department. He was also a fixture at the annual fire department carnival where he served ice cold refreshments. He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church.

Jake is survived by his sons, David Francis Mattingly, and John Kevin Mattingly (Jenny), both of Leonardtown, MD, his sister, Kitty Parlett of Charlotte Hall, MD, his brother-in-law, Tommy Hall and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Joseph Woodley (Tom) and Mary Pauline, wife, Mary Agnes (Miles) and sister, Diane Hall, and brothers, James Bernard and Joseph Woodley Mattingly, Jr.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with Fireman’s Prayers at 7:00 p.m., at Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, 22733 Lawrence Avenue, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend David Beaubien on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow the Mass at Charles Memorial Gardens, Garden of Hope, lot 776 in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be: John K. Parlett, Tim Parlett, Bobby Parlett, Joe Parlett, Robert Moeller, and Kevin Cain.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and The Auxiliary of Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

The family would like to thank Jake’s special angels from the St. Mary’s Hospital and the St. Mary’s Nursing Center.

Memorial contributions in Jake’s memory may be made to Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 50, Leonardtown, MD and St. Francis Xavier, Manor House Restoration Fund, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

