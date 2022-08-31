James Joseph Hill, Sr.

James Joseph (Joe) Hill Sr., 98, of Hendersonville, TN passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and 2 little canine companions, Ali and Bo on August 20, 2022. Joe was born on March 7, 1924 in St. Mary’s County, MD, to the late James Thomas Hill and Annie Grace Harris.

Joe was an automobile mechanic and owner of several gas stations and auto repair shops in the Clinton, MD area for over 70 years. Joe was a kind man who loved his family, friends and fishing.

Joe is survived by his son, James J. Hill, Jr. (Sadi). Also surviving are 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. Joe is predeceased by his parents, his loving wife of 77 years, Doris, his daughter, Betty Jane Osler, his grandson William Scott Jenkins, and his great grandson, Joseph Nuccio and several brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be on Monday, September 12, 2022 from 11:00am to 1:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with a Funeral Service at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Pallbearers are: James (Joey) Hill III, Brian Hill, David Jenkins, William (Billy) Osler, Richard (Ricky) Burch, and Justin Roberts.

Honorary Pallbearers are: Johnny McCall, Donnie Dickerson, Buddy Tayman, Steve Smith, Roland Lee, Denny Schaeffer, Johnny Scott, Todd Eastburn and Todd Rutland.

Memorial donations may be made to: Caris Health Care, 2308A Memorial Blvd, Springfield, TN 37172.

The family wishes to say “thank you” to the amazing staff at Caris Health Care and a “special” thank you to Dr. Raul Couret.

