LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Jaymi Sterling (Republican) was sworn in on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, to become the new State’s Attorney of St. Mary’s County.

Sterling is a career prosecutor, with 14 years of prosecutorial experience. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in political science and received her Juris doctorate from the University of Maryland, School of Law.

Over the course of her career, Sterling has been recognized for her achievements and hard work. She is a Daily Record and Maryland State Bar Association Leaders in Law awardee, and was named one of the Daily Record’s Top 100 Women.

“I chose to practice law because I am a passionate advocate for the safety of my community,” Sterling told TheBayNet.com. “Having previously served as a Deputy State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County, I have a unique perspective on the needs of St. Mary’s County. Additionally, voters told me they want efficient and effective handling of criminal cases, and transparency in the way the Office of the State’s Attorney operates. My perspective and experience, coupled with hearing from voters about what they want from their State’s Attorney compelled me to seek election. I knew I could serve these needs best as the State’s Attorney.”

Sterling explained that during her campaign, she was able to meet many citizens and hear their concerns. She plans on making sure she doesn’t let them down.

“The campaign was an incredibly humbling experience,” said Sterling. “I met mothers, fathers, children, leaders, educators, members of law enforcement, and countless other people who encouraged and supported me along the way. I spent months listening to the voters and to their families hearing their concerns and reiterating my campaign promises to serve them with integrity, accountability, and transparency. I’m ready to get to work and fulfill my promises.”

“I plan to work to protect victims and hold violent offenders accountable for their actions. Working with lawmakers, I will take an active role in crafting legislation that will better protect victims of sexual abuse. Secondly, I plan to modernize the office and bring technology into the courtroom…I am deeply appreciative of the trust the voters of St. Mary’s County have placed in me. I am ready to get to work to keep that trust and build relationships with key partners.”

After the Inauguration, Sterling, along with family and friends celebrated at The Rex in Leonardtown.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com