Jean Elizabeth Engman, 94 of Great Mills, MD, formerly of Medley’s Neck, passed away on January 15, 2023 at home.

She was born on February 19, 1928 in NY to the late Manley Leon McCullough and Hazel (Pelton) McCullough.

Jean is survived by her son, Kim Engman of Great Mills, MD. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Arthur Engman.

On March 8, 1952, in Jamestown, NY, Jean married her loving husband, Arthur Eugene Engman. After attending the University of Rochester in NY where she became a Registered Nurse. Her love of caring for others led to a fulfilling career that lasted thirty years. Jean and Arthur were blessed to raise their son, Kim. They left NY to make a move to St. Mary’s County, MD which they called home for over 57 years. She traveled to each duty station with her husband and always found a job in the medical field, when coming to St. Mary’s she worked for Dr. Berube, Dr. Mossman and Dr. Guyther in Mechanicsville and then she left there and went to work for the St. Mary’s County Health Department. She worked in the medical field for over 40 years. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lexington Park, MD. She loved travelling. Some of the most memorable places she visited were Hawaii, Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba and some other places. She also enjoyed browsing estate sales looking for antiques to keep or sell.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service being held by Pastor Matt Borrasso at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Burial will be held on January 27, 2023 at Riverview Cemetery, 420 Rosser Avenue, Waynesboro, VA 22980.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

