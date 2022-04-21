Jean Margot Finelli, “Sweetie Pie,”88, of Waldorf, MD, formerly from Clinton, MD, passed away on April 6, 2022 in Frederick, MD. Born on February 25, 1934 in Washington, D.C., she was the loving daughter of the late Mary Christine Middleton Welch and Aloysius Casimir Welch, M.D.

Jean was the loving wife of the late Don Anthony Finelli, whom she married on February 20, 1955 in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Washington, D.C., and who preceded her in death on July 31, 2003. Jean is survived by her daughter Linda J. Wells, sister Victoria Elizabeth Welch of Germantown, MD, her grandchildren Larry Emralino (Erika Joy), Alan Harris (Kelly), great-grandchildren Cyrus and Bryce Emralino and Aidan Harris, as well as nephews Keven Welch (Ann) and their children Adrienne, Riley and Bridget, and niece Ann Marie Goldhammer.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Brenda J. Harris and sister Ann Christine Goldhammer.

Jean graduated from Lucy Webb Hayes School of Nursing in 1956. She worked as a registered nurse at Sibley Memorial Hospital and Southern Maryland Hospital.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morganza, MD, at 10:00 AM with Father Drew Royals officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Norman Wells, Larry Emralino, Alan Harris, Cyrus Emralino, Kevin Welch, and Riley Welch. Honorary pallbearers will be Bryce Emralino.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive #1150, Chicago, IL 60601 and St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326.

