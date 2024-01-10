Jennifer Aubert-Utz Appointed Director Of Emergency Services In St. Mary's County

Jennifer Aubert-Utz

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Aubert-Utz as the new Director for St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Emergency Services (DES).

“After an extensive recruitment process, we are very pleased to announce Ms. Aubert-Utz as our incoming Director of Emergency Services,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “We are confident that her skills and experience will benefit both the Department and our residents.”

Aubert-Utz is a 24-year veteran of the Baltimore County Fire Department, serving most recently as an Assistant Fire Chief where she provided executive leadership and professional oversight to over 1,000 career and 2,000 volunteer members.

“I am incredibly humbled by the confidence bestowed on me by the Commissioners and County Administrator,” said Aubert-Utz. “I am beyond excited to join this well-established leadership team and look forward to serving the St. Mary’s community alongside the men and women of the Department of Emergency Services.”

Aubert-Utz serves as the Chairperson for the Maryland Center for the Study of Health Effects of Fire and a Commissioner on the Maryland Higher Education Commission’s Fire Rescue Training & Education Commission. She has served as a technical expert on the International Fire Service Training Association Fire Service Training publication and training manual revision team, and as a professional advisor on the National Fire Protection Association Responder Forum.

Aubert-Utz holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in management from Johns Hopkins University with an emphasis in Public Safety Leadership. She has also earned the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer designation, as well as the Certified Public Manager through University of Baltimore. Aubert-Utz was recognized among the 2017 Baltimore Sun’s “50 Women to Watch” and is a recipient of the 2018 Baltimore County LaFrance Muldrow “Woman Making a Difference” award. She is a member of the Leadership Baltimore County Class of 2018 and holds several professional fire service affiliations.

For more information on DES, please visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/ES.