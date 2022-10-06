On September 25, 2022, John Calvin Sanford, 76, of Cobb Island, MD passed away peacefully, surrounded by family.

John was born on June 5, 1946 to Alvin and Dorothy Switzer Sanford in Washington, DC. After graduating high school, John attended the Prince George’s County Fire Department Career Recruit School in 1968 and began his career as a firefighter. He was passionate about his fire service career and was known as a professional and courageous squad member, often risking his own life to save others.

After 13 years in the field, he retired in 1981 due to an injury sustained in the line of work. He later pursued a second career with the Prince George’s County Government in the Department of Environmental Resources and retired a final time in 1997.

John is survived by his wife, Janet Sanford, three children, Eugene Sanford, Jacqueline Head (Don), and Jennifer Norris (Jay), and stepchildren Cathy Szmurlo, Eddie Frere, and Kevin Frere, siblings Geraldine Eisler and Marcella Shupp. He is predeceased by his former wife, Jane “Judy” Sanford, and his brother, Ronald Dove. John also leaves behind his 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

