John Edward Steele, 61, of Chaptico, Maryland passed away on June 18, 2022 with his loving wife Julie by his side. He was born in Leonardtown, Maryland to Burl and V. Jeannette Steele on September 5, 1960.

To know John was to know someone larger than life. He had a way with words, and his conversations could leave you laughing hysterically or shaking your head. John was a man of integrity, courage and strength, and his good word was the most important thing he had.

Anyone that knew him knew that whatever and however it was said, it was the truth, and John had no problem sharing it with others! He never met a stranger, and could talk up a conversation with anyone.

In his younger days he enjoyed sports, and played football for Great Mills High School, and softball with various St. Mary’s County leagues. As a father, he enjoyed coaching his sons’ teams, and did so with a passion. In his own words, he did not play to lose. Therefore, he was successful coaching several of the teams, and took the Rockies to the Junior League Maryland District 7 Invitational Championships in 2002.

As much as John loved sports, his passion was firearms and the shooting sports. He was a lifetime member of Sanners Lake Sportsmen’s Club, and the Northern Virginia Gun Club. John was on point with a shotgun, and won many skeet and sporting clays competitions in the area. He loved traveling to the midwest to go hunting, and loved his trips to South Dakota.

Here in Southern Maryland, John also enjoyed hunting and fishing, and passed on the love of these outdoor activities to his sons. His greatest wish was to pass this love and skill to his children and grandchildren and our family’s hearts are broken that he left this earth way too early.

Despite being larger than life and “strong as an ox”, John dealt with significant illnesses. Though these ailments took a terrible toll on his body and life, he was certain he would get better, and maintained a positive outlook til the day we lost him. The family would like to thank several medical professionals who took great care of John in his last few months, including Pamela Laigle, CRNP, for her excellent care of John as his illnesses progressed.

In addition, the departments of Ambulatory Surgery and Interventional Radiology at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital provided outstanding care and support during the last few months of his life. We are truly grateful for the support of these medical professionals.

John is survived by his loving wife Julia; children: Cody (Shalita) Steele and Carson (Taylor) Steele; grandchild: Trey Carson Steele; siblings: Vivian Troiano and Jackie Dyson, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Robert E. Steele, and his grandson Arlo J. Steele.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Tommy Deagle, Allen Lacey, Billy Sanner, Dominic Troiano, Robert Wolfe, and Zachary Wolfe.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. from 5 – 8 pm with prayers at 7 pm at 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD, 20650. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Seventh District Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 7, Avenue, MD 20609.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.