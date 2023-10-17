J. Michael “Mike” Kreul, 79, of Shelburne NH, passed away on October 4, 2023. He was born in Baltimore, MD on May 31, 1944, the son of the late John and Mary (Monius) Kreul. Mike was raised and educated in Maryland, graduating high school in 1962 before attending Cornell University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering in 1966.

Mike was employed by the US Navy, (NESEA, ST INIGOES, MD) where he worked on radars as an electrical engineer. Following his retirement from civil service, he became a scuba instructor and swift water rescuer, and spent several years as a professional ski instructor at Sunday River ski area. Mike was a member of the Professional Association of Diving Instructors, Professional Ski Instructors of America, and greatly enjoyed his years living in Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean.

Family includes his wife Elizabeth Thompson of Shelburne, NH; son David Kreul and wife Michelle of Lexington Park, MD; brother Dr. William Kreul and wife Kathy of Parkville, MD; a sister, Margaret Haines and husband Ken; grandchildren Will Kreul of Maryland, Joseph Sutliff and wife Danica of Maryland, and Chris Carter and wife Tisha of Virginia; and great-granddaughters Melanie and Amaya. He was predeceased by a grandson, Michael Kreul.

A celebration of Mike’s life will be held on a date to be announced in 2024. Those who wish may make donations in Mike’s memory to the Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire by visiting www.reefrenewalbonaire.org