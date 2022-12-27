John Morris Hudson, 81, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on December 17, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

On June 10, 1941, John was born in Washington, DC to Daniel and Margaret Hudson.

After he graduated, John landed his first job as a steamfitter. This kickstarted a career in steam fitting. In 1965, John met his wife, Claudia Hudson, and went on to have two children, John Hudson, Jr. (Judy) of La Plata, MD, and Cheryl Getts of Mechanicsville, MD. John put family first, always, and was a dedicated father.

John was a strong, kind, loving, and supportive husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed woodworking, camping, traveling, and listening to old country music, and bluegrass.

He spent most of his retirement camping in the mountains, traveling to New York, New Hampshire, and a special trip to San Francisco. He was looking forward to the arrival of his first great-grandson.

John was predeceased by his wife, Claudia Hudson, brothers, Daniel Hudson, Jr., George Hudson, and sister, Peggy Warr. He is survived by his two children, his daughter in law Judy, his brother, Jerry Hudson, his sisters, Doris Clayton of Hagerstown, MD, and Ann Meadows (Ted) of Charlotte Hall, MD, and grandchildren, Tayler and Megan Hudson, Brenna Hudson, and Evan Hudson.

All services are private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

