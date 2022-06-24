Our father, husband, brother, friend and loved one, Jonny Ray Morris, went home to Jesus on June 8th, 2022 at age 66.

Jonny Ray Morris was born on January 23, 1956, to John and Lucille Morris in the hills of Clay County West Virginia. He loved growing up in a small town and being one of the good ole boys. Jonny graduated from Clay County High School in 1974 and moved to Maryland with his sister BJ and brother-in-law Bob shortly after.

After his move to Maryland, he began his career in sales. Jonny Ray worked for Posner Industries for 30+ years and was one of the most hard-working and dedicated employees to ever grace the work field. He was fair, honest, and loved by all of his customers.

In 1977, he met Terry Morris, and they wed in 1979, going on to have two children, Brandy Tagert and Jessica Hudson.

Jonny Ray was driven and determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of Brandy, Jessica, and Terry and always tried his best to support them.

Jonny Ray was also a passionate fisherman and could often be found casting a line into any fishing hole when he wasn’t at home Netflix and chilling.

Anyone who knew Jonny Ray knew that he was the most loving father, husband, brother, and friend a family could ask for. Jonny Ray was predeceased by his parents, John and Lucille Morris, and his brother, Ricky Morris. He is survived by his wife Terry Morris, his two children, Brandy Tagert (Jimmy Tagert), and Jessica Hudson, his siblings, Betty King (Bob King), Deanna Carte (Phil Carte), and Kay Tyler (Wayne Tyler), as well as six grandchildren, Jake Hudson, Cayden Tagert, Carter Tagert, Hailey Tagert, Kinsey Hudson, and Hannah Tagert.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Charles County Humane Society.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.BrinsfieldFuneral.com

All arrangements were made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.