Joyce Ann Thorne (Windsor) of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, was born on March 21, 1939, to the late Albert and Pansy (Hutchinson) Windsor of Forestville, MD. Joyce passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the age of 83, from injuries sustained in an earlier accident. Preceding Joyce in death was her beloved husband, Paul H. Thorne, Sr., who she married on July 27, 1957. Paul passed away on October 25, 2005, and was missed by Joyce every day thereafter.

Left to cherish her memories are her sons and their wives, Paul H. Thorne, Jr. (Jule Ann), and Jeffrey D. Thorne (Kellie), her grandchildren Russell, Daniel, Breanna, and Jacob (special friend Evie), her sister Thelma Geraldine Cease, along with many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces, extended family and friends all mourning the loss of this very special woman. Joyce was the epitome of a true matriarch of her family and words do not express the overwhelming feeling of loss at this time.

Throughout her life, the State of Maryland’s Volunteer Fire Service played a significant role in Joyce’s life. Joyce began as a member of the Forestville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary in 1957. At the time in order to join the Auxiliary, you had to be married to a member of the department.

She often told her husband Paul that was why she married him so she could join the Auxiliary. She was a tireless member and as she and her family lived across the field from the fire department building, she was ready to serve in any way she could. She would go on to preside over the Auxiliary as President in 1961-1962, September 1971-1974, 1981-1984, 1989-1990, 1993-1995, 2003-2005, and has 64+ years of active service to the Forestville Ladies Auxiliary.

She was a Forestville team member of the Prince George’s County Auxiliary’s Duckpin Bowling League and a member of the Forestville Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary Competition Hookup Team competing over the years in many field days throughout the Prince George’s County Conventions and also traveling with Forestville for some years to FASNY Fireman’s Home in Hudson, New York, to compete in FASNY’s Field Competition days as well. The time spent with friends in New York was just one more thing we all enjoyed with Joyce and the Fire Department’s volunteers and Ladies Auxiliary members.

Joyce also served as President of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Prince George’s County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association in 1979. In September 1984, she was selected and honored as a member of the Hall of Fame for her outstanding service to the Ladies Auxiliary to the Prince George’s County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association. Joyce had the privilege to serve as President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association from 1996 to 1997.

She was inducted into the Ladies Auxiliary of the Maryland State Fireman’s Association’s Hall of Fame in 2002. Also, Joyce was an active member of the Maryland Fire-Rescue Services Memorial Foundation and was an honorary member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association.

Joyce has maintained an active presence in all of these associations through her membership and committee work until her untimely death.

