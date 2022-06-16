Juneteenth Night Presented By The University Of Maryland Charles Regional Center

WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, in partnership with the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center will hold their Juneteenth Night on Saturday, June 18th. In conjunction with the Blue Crabs game against the Lancaster Barnstormers at 6:35 PM on June 18th, the Blue Crabs and the University of Charles Regional Medical Center invite all of Southern Maryland to join in recognizing Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is a Federal Holiday, serving as the most popular annual celebration of the emancipation from slavery in the United States. Juneteenth was officially established as a Federal Holiday in June 2021, and the Blue Crabs and UMCRMC are striving to provide a place for all of Southern Maryland to congregate and celebrate this holiday.

The night will include continued education on the background and importance of this holiday. Additionally, two former Negro League players, and a traveling Negro League Museum will be at the game.

The Blue Crabs will also wear special jerseys, rebranding as the Baltimore Elite Giants, one of the great Negro League teams. All jerseys worn during the game will be auctioned off, and can be bid on HERE.

“We’re pleased to work with the Blue Crabs to celebrate African American history and culture,” said Noel Cervino, UM Charles Regional President and CEO. “Disease prevention is a vital part of our health mission, so we appreciate the opportunity to work with these three service organizations to help educate and inform people about health concerns identified in our Community Health Needs Assessment that affect all county residents, but are of primary importance among African Americans.”

Blue Crabs General Manager Courney Knichel added “It is incredibly important to our organization that we celebrate this monumental holiday, and partnering with UMCRMC was a no-brainer. We want to provide our community one central location to pay homage to Juneteenth for years to come.”

