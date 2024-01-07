Jurassic Quest Coming To Maryland January 12-15th

Credit: Jurassic Quest via Facebook

BALTIMORE – Hey all you dinosaur lovers out there, this may be the closest you’ll ever get to visiting a real-life Jurassic Park! Jurassic Quest is a traveling dinosaur experience that offers the largest and most realistic experiences around, and they’re coming to Maryland!

The exhibit will be stopping by the Maryland State Fairgrounds from January 12-15th. You’ll have the chance to see some amazing replicas including a 60-foot-long Spinosaurus, an 80-foot-long Apatosaurus, a life-size T-Rex, and so much more!

Credit: Jurassic Quest via Facebook

The experience will also offer an interactive Baby Dinosaur Show, a Raptor training experience, meet-and-greets, dinosaur rides, fossil digs, Jurassic jeeps, crafts, and more!

Credit: Jurassic Quest via Facebook

For more info about Jurassic Quest and ticket info, click here.

