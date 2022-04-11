A MESSAGE FROM CONGRESSMAN HOYER:

Today marks one week before the tax filing deadline on Monday, April 18, 2022. I am well aware of the delays that the IRS has experienced over the last several months, and that is why I sat down with IRS commissioner Charles Rettig earlier this month to follow up on my letters and urge that these problems be addressed for families still waiting on their tax refunds.

I will continue calling for a fix to the systemic issues at the IRS that have burdened our families.

An important reminder for Maryland families with children: after Democrats helped enact the American Rescue Plan, Maryland families saw gains from the expanded Child Tax Credit, with many families receiving up to $3,600 for each child under 6 and $3,000 for each child between 6 and 17.

It is critical that you file taxes this year if you received assistance from the Child Tax Credit so that any money not received by December 2021 can be claimed by fliers this year.

To get started, you can head over to the IRS website to file your returns for free. If you need assistance before filing, the IRS has opened face-to-face help on Saturdays at Taxpayer Assistance Centers across the country.

This walk-in service is free and available locally. This is especially helpful for families with questions about their Child Tax Credit payments and other questions for filing. Hours of operation are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and you can find a center near you by clicking here.

If you are a new user, you can create an account with the IRS on this page of their website.

Sincerely Yours,

Steny H. Hoyer