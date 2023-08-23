PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On August 23, 2023, at approximately 2:37 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a reported domestic stabbing on Yardley Drive in the area of Derby Court.

Upon arrival, deputies found a juvenile male who had been stabbed in the upper body. The suspect, a juvenile relative, was taken into custody.

Firefighters established a landing zone at Calvert Middle School for Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 7. The victim was transported to Capital Regional Medical Center in stable condition via MSPAC, Trooper 7, which was requested due to the severity of the victim’s injuries.

There is currently no threat to the public. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

