Kaiser Permanente Sponsors Toys For Tots Distribution In Charles County

WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and Regency Furniture Stadium will host the Toys for Tots of Charles County distribution event for the fourth year in a row on Friday, December 9th and Saturday, December 10th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on both days.

Since 2018, the Blue Crabs have hosted this event that provides a happy holiday for those in need through the collection and distribution of toys donated by the community.

This holiday season, the Blue Crabs are teaming up with Kaiser Permanente as the title sponsor of the Toys for Tots distribution. Kaiser Permanente is one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers and nonprofit health plans with more than 826,000 members in the Mid-Atlantic region. Volunteers from Kaiser Permanente will be on-site throughout the event to help sort and distribute toys. Additionally, Kaiser Permanente will be collecting toys at several of their medical centers in the region.

“At Kaiser Permanente, investing in the communities we serve is core to our mission and part of our work to help more people live healthy and thrive,” said Cynthia Cifuentes, Vice President of Brand, Communications, and Community Engagement for Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic States. “The Toys for Tots event extends our commitment to residents of Southern Maryland and provides families in need with support during the holidays. We are honored to partner with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on this community event.”

Kaiser Permanente plans to open a new, state-of-the-art medical center in nearby Waldorf, MD in 2025. As a non-profit healthcare provider, Kaiser Permanente works to improve the conditions for health and equity in the communities it serves.

The health system invests in communities to address social health factors such as safe and affordable housing, financial stability, transportation, access to healthy food, health care access, education and more.

“The Blue Crabs are very excited to continue to grow our partnership with Toys for Tots again this year and feel very fortunate to join forces with a huge community player like Kaiser Permanente to bring the community such a worthwhile event,” said Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel.

Families can learn more about Charles County Toys for Tots here.