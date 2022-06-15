Karen Marie Cole, 50, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on June 4, 2022.

Karen was born on September 30, 1971, to William and Sharyn Cole in the city of Washington, D.C. She graduated from Chopticon High School in 1989.

After graduation, she worked in retail for over 20 years

Karen enjoyed playing poker with her uncles and was a big Bingo fan. Recently Karen was in the Chesapeake Shores Rehab where she was active in assisting in programs for the residents.

Karen was predeceased by her father, William Cole. She is survived by her mother, Sharyn Cole of Mechanicsville, MD, and her two stepdaughters, Rani Irvin of Callaway, MD, and Krisma Irvin of South FL.

The family will receive friends for a Visitation from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm with Prayers at 4:00 on June 12, 2022, the funeral service will be on June 13, 2022, at 11:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment at 12:15 at Charles Memorial Gardens at 26325 Point Lookout Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

