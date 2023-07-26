Kelly's Kickin Cuisine To Host Fundraiser For Journee Jewell Foundation

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – This Friday, July 28, 2023, Kellys Kickin Cuisine is hosting a fundraiser event to help raise proceeds for Journee Jewell Foundation.

The event will begin at 12 pm on Friday at American Legion Post 220, 2105 Sixes Road, Prince Frederick, Maryland. During the event you can call and place an order from their extensive and delicious menu for pickup, and a portion of the dinner proceeds will go to the Journee Jewell Foundation. There will also be shirts available for purchase during dinner in which 100% of the proceeds will go to the Journee Foundation.

The dinner menu includes delicious Southern Maryland classic dishes, including Fried Chicken, Pan Fried Crab Cakes, Fried Shrimp, and so much more! There will also be lots of delicious sandwich, side, and dessert options available!

The Journey Jewell Foundation works to provide support to parents who have experienced child loss, as well as provide services and essentials to families with young children and provide additional programs and services that will help transform the lives of members of the community.

When asked why she decided to host this fundraiser in support of the Journee Jewell Foundation, Kelly Brown, the owner of Kelly’s Kickin Cuisine, stated that “This really hits home for me.”

“While a tragedy like this could happen to anyone, it was especially shocking for our community when it happened to Delonte and Amber,” stated Brown. Delonte Claggett is the father and Amber Weems is the mother of Journee and the Founder of the Journee Jewell Foundation.

“Amber is the type of person who is always there for everybody else. She is unwaveringly kind and compassionate, and is always the first one to reach out and offer her help to others struggling, so when she became the one that this tragedy affected it was especially jarring,” stated Brown.

“It is now our turn to show up and support her after all of the support that she has given us.”

Come out and get some delicious food this Friday at Kelly’s Kickin Cusine and help support the Journee Jewell Foundation! Great food for a great cause!

