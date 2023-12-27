Kevin James Smith, 54, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2023, in Leonardtown, MD.

Born on September 23, 1969, in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Joseph R. Smith and Joan Weed Smith.

After graduating from high school, he became an auto painter. He married his beloved wife, Aimee Jones on July 3, 2019, after many years and together they had 2 children, Stephen and Paige.

Kevin played many sports including softball, cornhole, and baseball. He enjoyed bowling with his son as well. Kevin was on the wrestling team during high school and won many trophies and championships. He was also part of the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge #495.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Aimee; son, Stephen Smith of Mechanicsville, MD; daughter, Paige Pellegrino of Mechanicsville, MD; brothers, Keith Smith (Kerry) of LaPlata, MD, and Kurt Smith (Michele) of Mechanicsville, MD; nephews, Michael Smith and Tyler Smith, both of Mechanicsville, MD; niece, Emerson Smith, of Mechanicsville, MD; great nephew, Tucker Smith of Mechanicsville, MD. He is predeceased by his parents.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 30, 2023, from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. with prayers at 3:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.