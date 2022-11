Steven John Ivie

LA PLATA, Md. – On November 16th at approximately 1:43 a.m., a La Plata police officer was conducting a premise check of a self-storage business on North La Plata Court when he interrupted a burglary of a storage unit.

The individual was quickly detained and found to be in possession of a loaded .380 handgun, burglar’s tools, and cocaine.

The individual, Steven John Ivie of Indian Head, is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.