LA PLATA, Md. – On September 13, 2023, LPPD Chief Carl Schinner was sworn-in as the President of the Maryland Chiefs of Police (MCPA) at the professional development conference hosted by the MCPA and the Maryland Sheriffs Association (MSA).

Prince George’s County Police Department Police Chief Malik Aziz was sworn in as First Vice President of the MCPA. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office(TCSO) Sheriff Joseph Gamble was sworn-in as the President of the MSA.

Tashica Hilliard, the widow of Cpl. Glenn Hilliard of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, spoke about the loss of her husband in the line of duty. She emphasized the importance of connecting with officers and their families and how much the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has been so supportive.

A joint honor guard from LPPD and TCSO presented the nation’s colors. LPPD’s chaplain, Sgt, Philip Thompson, provided the invocation and benediction. La Plata Mayor Jeannine James also attended the ceremony.